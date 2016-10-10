MP McLeod’s poll suggests voters want a referendum on electoral reform

A narrow majority of voters polled in the federal riding of Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo want a referendum on whether Canada’s voting system should change, while 26 per cent don’t want a ballot.

The remainder are unsure.

The results come from a robo-survey on electoral reform conducted last week by Conservative MP Cathy McLeod

McLeod said the poll she commissioned with a professional firm (delayed because companies are heavily involved in the American election campaign) made 8,800 calls across the riding, with 736 people answering three questions regarding electoral reform:

1) Did you know the voting system is about to change?

Yes: 56 per cent

No: 26 per cent

Unsure: 18.5 per cent

2) Do you agree our voting system should change?

Yes: 28 per cent

No: 40 per cent

Unsure: 32 per cent

3) Do you think we should have a referendum on whether our voting system should change?

Yes: 51 per cent

No: 26 per cent

Unsure: 23 per cent

Results will be forwarded to a parliamentary committee studying electoral reform

The survey comes in the wake of last year’s federal election campaign, when the Liberals promised, if elected, the October 2015 election would be the last held under the current first-past-the-post electoral system.

The Conservatives have demanded a referendum before any changes are made with the way ballots are cast.

“These results not only clearly indicate that residents want a referendum, it is also important to note that 59 per cent of the respondents don’t want the current system to change,” McLeod said in a statement.

That 59 per cent represents decided voters only.

A local citizens’ committee was formed this past summer to study electoral reform.

It held a town hall meeting and other forums to gather input.

Its report will recommend the Liberal government implement some kind of proportional representation system to ensure seats in the House of Commons more closely represent each party’s share of the popular vote.