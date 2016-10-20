MP’s question on electoral reform a bit misleading

Editor:

Re: (‘McLeod poll suggests voters want a referendum,’ Oct. 11):

The question — “Did you know the voting system is about to change?” — is somewhat misleading because it is not guaranteed there will be a decision in favour of recommending and changing to another electoral system.

The prime minister has promised change and we all know what usually happens with the promises of politicians. There is a House of Commons special committee looking at options.

But there is also opposition to change. In its Sept. 26 editorial, Maclean’s magazine made the suggestion (hint, hint, nudge, nudge, wink, wink) the committee may let the whole exercise fizzle.

The Sept. 9 edition of KTW had information about four options for electoral reform.

First-past-the-post was explained in 66 words. Alternate vote was explained in 100 words. Mixed-member proportional was explained in 52 words. Single-transferable ballot was explained in 31 words.

Information about and coverage of electoral reform is rather sparse.

Is that deliberate?

Maybe voters want a referendum because voters think such a process will present the information they want (need) to make an informed choice.

Ray Jones

Kamloops