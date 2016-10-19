Mushroom expert offers lesson in identification

IN THE PHOTO: The Amanita Phalloides, commonly known as the death cap mushroom (above), resembles the Volvariella Volvacea, known as the paddy straw mushroom, a popular edible fungi in Asian countries and cuisine that can be found in British Columbia.

Ken Lepinski recently got a phone call from a mushroom picker. The man had been foraging fungi with his neighbour and was surprised to read a notice by the Kamloops Naturalist Club, which said it would be discussing wild mushrooms, including poisonous varieties.

“He said, ‘What? We have poisonous mushrooms in our area?’” said Lepinski, B.C. Nature Rep for the Kamloops Naturalist Club. “I said, ‘Yeah, several kinds.’ He could have easily picked something poisonous. I think that’s probably the best message to get across to people — there are poisonous mushrooms almost everywhere.”

The Kamloops Naturalist Club is hosting the recently retired Thompson Rivers University professor and mycologist Gary Hunt at the Heritage House Thursday for his talk Amazing Mushrooms: Identification, Edibility and Ecology.

The topic is timely. Earlier this month, a three-year-old boy who had been picking wild mushrooms with his family in Victoria died after eating an Amanita Phalloides, more commonly known as the death cap mushroom. Last month, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and the Vancouver Mycological Society warned mushroom hunters to be cautious after calls to the province’s drug and poison information centre doubled in July compared to previous years.

“The basic principle is never eat anything that you haven’t accurately identified,” Hunt told KTW.

Hunt hasn’t seen death caps in the Kamloops area, but hasn’t ruled them out. Mushrooms grow in a symbiotic relationship with trees and death caps grow among red oak and chestnut trees, which can be found locally. For those who know where to look, wild mushrooms mean free food and a premium-quality product, often sold to restaurants and unlikely to be found in grocery stores due to their inability to grow in controlled conditions. Amateurs be warned, however, as edible mushrooms have poisonous lookalikes.

While Hunt is unaware of the circumstances related to the death in Victoria, he said Southeast Asian immigrants familiar with the paddy straw mushroom easily confuse it with the death cap mushroom.

“In Asian countries, the paddy straw mushroom is just as important commercially as the grocery store mushrooms we see in North America,” he said. “They see this similar-looking mushroom, they go home and this terrible mistake is made.”

While the paddy straw and death cap similarly share a sac at the bottom and overall size and appearance, slight differences include gill, spore and cap colours.

“It’s kind of learning what the key identification features are of our most common edibles,” Hunt said.

Another reason it’s common to mistake a mushroom is its main body grows underground, so it’s easy to mistake identifying features when mushrooms are snipped from above.

“Nobody wants to have dirt on their mushrooms, so they have a knife and they will cut the stem of the mushroom off, put the mushroom in a basket or a bag and they leave that key identifying feature behind and they haven’t realized that vulva — which is at the base,” Hunt said. “So they take these things home and, even if you try to key them out, you can’t make an identification if you don’t have the whole thing. The part that was partly underground at the base are the key identifying features. If you don’t have that or you haven’t noticed that, you can make a bad mistake.”

Hunt also advises learning the area.

“Some of them will associate only with Douglas fir or maybe spruce,” he said of mushrooms. “You need to make note of what trees are around.”

Hunt’s talk Thursday is open to all. Admission is free. It starts at 7 p.m. Heritage House is at 100 Lorne St.

Forage safely

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control recently issued tips for safe mushroom hunting:

• If you are unsure or uncertain, don’t eat it.

• Only pick and eat mushrooms that are well-known, distinct and easily identifiable.

• Dig up the entire mushroom, if uncertain, to help in its identification.

• If you suspect you’ve consumed a poisonous mushroom, call the B.C. Drug and Poison Information Centre, at 1-800-567-8911, seek medical attention or call 911.

• Always keep a sample of the mushroom or food that was eaten.

— With files from Canadian Press