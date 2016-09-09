Music at Work to raise funds for cancer clinic, research

IN THE PHOTO: Locals took to Riverside Park in droves to watch the Tragically Hip’s final concert from Kingston Ont., which was broadcast in the park and across the country. KTW file photo

Several local musicians and bands are getting together for Music at Work, a Tragically Hip music benefit concert to help the Kamloops cancer clinic buy equipment. A portion will also go to the Sunnybrook Foundation, which does cancer research.

The lineup includes Dave Calming, Bobby Cleveland, Wolf 359, 60Hz, Nicole Clay, Caroline Dic, Mickael Maddison and The Hip Replacements. Other performers may be added before the concert date. The event is at the Blue Grotto on Sept. 22 and was created by Kara-Sheen Inferno of Infernol Art Productions, inspired by her family’s experiences with cancer, which includes her mother surviving it four times.

“We want a portion of the funds raised to stay in the community because I know firsthand how important community is for cancer patients and their families,” Inferno said. “When my mother was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, she had a newborn, a toddler and a four-year-old. When she beat cancer for the fourth time, she had three adult children.

“From the beginning of her battle to remission, the people of our community helped out any way they could, from casseroles, to cleaning, to child care. It really did take a village to raise my brothers and me.”

Tickets for the 19-plus event are $35 and available at the venue or online at thebluegrotto.ca.



Home shows back

Home Routes has announced its upcoming season of concerts in Kamloops homes.

• Sunday, Sept. 18: Express and Company from Ontario;

• Tuesday, Oct. 18: Sarah Jane and Anna Scouten from Quebec;

• Wednesday, Nov. 16: Patrice Alexandre from Manitoba;

• Thursday, Feb. 2: David Newland from Ontario;

• Friday, March 3: Raine Hamilton from Manitoba;

• Saturday, April 1: Cecile Doo-Kingue from Quebec.

Times and locations will be announced later. All concerts are $20 and proceeds go to the performers.

Eagles celebrate

The Fraternal Order of Eagles celebrates the arrival of autumn — and the branch’s 44th anniversary — with a dinner and dance on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 755 Tranquille Rd. The dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale until Wednesday, Sept. 21 and can be bought at the venue. Ticket price is $20.

Show for a cause

A variety of local musicians and performers will take part in a benefit concert for the Out of the Cold program that provides shelter to the homeless during extreme cold weather.

The concert at St. Paul’s Cathedral, 360 Nicola St., will include the Pokotillo Ukrainian Danvers, Kamloops Choristers, Rob Gretsinger and his gongs and percussion instruments, musical theatre with Rachel Casponi and other organ, piano and chamber musicians. The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Submit video

CTV has chosen Saturday as the day it wants Canadians to create a video explaining what it means to be exactly that — a Canadian.

From the submissions, the network will create a two-hour show, Canada In A Day, it will air at a later date. Submissions will also be featured online at canadainaday.ca; that site has more information on the project.

CTV suggests people taking part ask themselves four questions: What do you love, fear, hope for and what does Canada mean to you?