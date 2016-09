Music in the Park has wrapped up for another year, with its final performances rounding out August at McDonald and Riverside parks. At McDonald Park, weekly performances wrapped up on Aug. 26 with Nicole Clay (top right) and Caitlyn Goulet. Meanwhile, Grupo Cubano Brisas del Palmar (top left) played the same night at Riverside Park before the nightly downtown performances wrapped up on Aug. 31 with Earthbound. Allen Douglas photos/KTW