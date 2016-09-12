Music trio wins studio time in Nashville

A Kamloops musical trio will be travelling to Nashville to record an EP after winning a nationwide contest.

The Bees and the Bare Bones — composed of Madison Olds, Chloe Beauchamp and Abby Wale — were announced as the winner of the Chevy Tailgate contest during Sunday night’s broadcast of the CMT Music Awards.

The contest is a partnership between Chevy and Country Music Television Canada and started with more than 100 video submissions of original songs.

It was narrowed down to 12 semi-finalists, including The Bees and the Bare Bones, which travelled to Camrose, Alta., and performed at the Big Valley Jamboree.

The prize for winning includes a trip to the country music capital of the world in Tennessee, along with $10,000 toward a recording session in a professional studio.

When the trio was announced as the winner on national TV Sunday, a roar went up at the Frick and Frack restaurant on Victoria Street, where about 40 friends and family had gathered to watch the show.

“There was a lot of yelling and screaming and the whole restaurant heard,” said Abby’s mom Heidi Wales.

Plans for the trip have yet to be discussed, but the trio told KTW in a previous interview they would use the opportunity to record an EP.