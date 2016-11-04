Music with a message

IN THE PHOTO: Pete Seeger will be featured among music during Protest Songs for a Better World.

The great American singer-songwriter Pete Seeger once said, “If I’ve got a talent, it’s for picking the right song at the right time for the right audience. And I can always get people to sing with me.”

His discography contains many of the most influential protest songs ever recorded — and, odds are, a few of them will be sung at the Smorgasbord Deli on Nov. 18 as people take part in Protest Songs for a Better World.

Organized by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Kamloops, the free evening — it’s pay what you can with the money shared with the performers — will include music and poetry of social protest and justice, said Rev. Helen McFadyen. She’s familiar with the concept; while living in Halifax, the Unitarian church where she worked would host similar events that were always popular, McFadyen said. The Kamloops church has no building, renting space for its gatherings, and, when considering another venue, the Smorgasbord leaped immediately to mind.

McFadyen said it makes sense because the deli and store at 225 Seventh Ave. is seen in the city as the place where people gather to talk about social justice and similar issues. She expects it will be a night filled with nostalgia, “especially for older folks as we think about what we’ve accomplished.”

To complement that theme, there will be a prize for the best display of protest buttons as well as the favourite performer. McFadyen comes from a family that believed in standing up for causes. Her first exposure to taking that kind of position came when she was five years old and she’s been doing it ever since, be it through small collectives, neighbourhood gatherings or larger campaigns.

Music has always been linked to social justice campaigns, McFadyen said, and she’ll be bringing some of her own recordings to supplement local performers who take the mic.

“It’s the music of the people,” McFadyen said, noting that, while it’s hard for her to pick one iconic song that is a favourite, she would point to Seeger, a longtime member of the Unitarian fellowship, because his conviction went beyond his music to the way he lived his life.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more, call McFadyen at 250-572-2018 or email minister@uukamloops.ca.