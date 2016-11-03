Music, writing hand in hand for McKay

WRITERS’ FESTIVAL KICKS OFF FRIDAY

For Ami McKay, writing begins, in a way, at the end of the process.

“I always begin a conversation about writing with this question,” she said. “What do you like to read? If you want to write, you must read passionately and with a keen eye. That’s where all writing begins.”

McKay, who will be a featured author at this weekend’s Kamloops Writers’ Festival, has always loved reading, spending time in the public library in her Indiana hometown, devouring the works of Emily Dickinson, Jane Austen, L. Frank Baum, Edgar Allan Poe and so many others.

But writing didn’t call to her immediately. Instead, McKay started a career teaching high-school music classes, building on her other youthful passion, one that would see her playing jazz standards on the piano or classical music on her French horn. In university, she studied music history and theory. But, McKay always loved to write.

“It’s the best way I know how to make sense of the world and my place in it,” she said. “I majored in music in university, but I wrote throughout my undergrad and graduate studies. For me, the two art forms go hand in hand.”

Eventually, she found herself teaching in a Chicago high school where, she said, “I fell in love with a good Canadian man.” Soon, she was living in an old farm house on the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia, where she fell in love again, this time with “its breathtaking landscape, its rich history and its kind-hearted people.”

There, with time on her hand and living in a house that, she said, had its own tale to tell, she wrote her first novel, The Birth House.

Her novel about Dora Rare, the first daughter born in five generations of the Rare family, won three Canadian Booksellers Association awards — fiction, author and book design of the year. It was also a finalist for CBC Canada Reads. McKay draws from her own life to discover moments that inspire her muse.

“I’ve always loved genealogy and have been tracing my family tree since my teens,” she said. “Along the way, I’ve taken the time to dig deeper into the lives of several of the women in various branches, and in so doing, I’ve found some amazing stories.”

One of them led to her second novel, The Virgin Cure, an outgrowth of her research into the life of her great-great grandmother, one of the first female physicians in New York City in the 1800s. It’s the story of a young girl born to a poor family who is sold into servitude to a wealthy woman and how, through the friendship of a female doctor, she learns how to take control of her own life.

In her research for her latest book, The Witches of New York, McKay found another family angle to work from in creating the tale set again in the 1880s. The protagonist from The Virgin Cure returns in this book, running a tea shop with another woman who identifies herself as a witch.

“When I was half-way through the process of writing The Witches of New York, I discovered that my nine-times great aunt was accused, tried, and hanged for witchcraft at Gallows Hill in Salem,” McKay said. “It was a complete shock, but it left me feeling as if perhaps my desire to write about witches and, more importantly, about women who were ostracized for being outspoken, had been in my blood all along.”

McKay will be reading from her last book on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Activity Centre at Thompson Rivers University. The festival begins on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre, 7 West Seymour St., with a panel discussion with Richard Wagamese, Ashley Little, Michael V. Smith and Elizabeth Bachinsky; each author will also host a workshop on Nov. 5 at the centre. On Nov. 6, Little and Bachinsky will read from their works at the Kamloops Library, 465 Victoria St. Those readings are free and open to the public.

Cost to attend the festival is $105 and $90 for students. There are individual costs for specific events; opening night is $15, Saturday workshops are $30 each, Saturday readings are $10 and the McKay reading is $15 and $10 for students.