We must hold federal Liberals to their electoral-reform promise

Editor:
One of the many great promises we heard in the fall of 2015 was: “We are committed to ensuring that 2015 will be the last federal election conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system.” (Liberal Party of Canada platform).
It is beginning to look as though this is another promise that is not going to come to pass.
My disappointment is growing into anger.
I strongly believe that for Canada to have a democracy, we must have a government that is elected by some form of proportional representation.
I also believe that, if our current government gives us four years of fair and honest administration, they will be re-elected by a revised system.
I hope those reading this who agree with me will make their wishes known to our MPs in Ottawa.
Jean Nelson
Clearwater
Proportional representation or not the financiers don’t care…people have no real power. Your only confirmed “right” is the right to consume.
Do not fret over this, the promise will be made again next election.