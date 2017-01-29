We must not give up on addicts

Editor:

B. C. Health Minister Terry Lake said responding to B.C.’s opioid crisis has cost the province’s health-care system $65 million and counting.

He then said he hopes a Vancouver pilot project testing drug ingredients can be extended to Kamloops if Health Canada approves a mobile harm-reduction facility for local drug users.

Aren’t we supposed to be trying to get these people off these illegal drugs, rather than tell them doing drugs is OK?

It’s like we have given up on these addicts.

It’s time to give the drug addicts the care they need, not more harmful drugs.

Maybe the emphasis should be on more care and treatment facilities.

Change must come from the inside and we must help them restore their sense of worth. It can be done.

Until then, this crisis will just escalate.

Tim Tyler

Kamloops