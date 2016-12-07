Naloxone kits being used by Kamloops firefighters

The deputy chief of Kamloops Fire Rescue says firefighters have used naloxone kits eight times in their work as first responders since they began carrying it in fire trucks this summer.

Mike Adams said firefighters have been carrying naloxone, which can reverse respiratory depression caused by an opioid overdose, since July 1. Adams said the department is in the process of expanding first-responder skills its members can bring to medical emergencies, and administering naloxone is part of that package.

“We find it’s very effective being a part of that, realizing there is an opioid crisis,” Adams said.

Firefighters will also learn additional diagnostic skills in the new year, which Adams said will allow them to give BC Ambulance members more information about patients in cases where KFR arrives on-scene first.