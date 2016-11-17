National food-bank report calls for major changes

Bernadette Siracky would like to put herself out of job — but she doesn’t expect that to happen.

“We don’t want people in poverty,” said the executive director of the Kamloops Food Bank.

“We don’t want people at our door.”

A report by Food Banks Canada (FBC), however, noted that in March of this year, 863,000 people needed the help of a food bank in Canada, 1.3 per cent more than in March 2015 and 28 per cent more than in 2008.

The report, its annual Hunger Count document, goes further than earlier reports.

This year, the report includes recommendations to the federal government that come with proposed target dates for implementation.

For example, it sets a May 1, 2017, date for the standing committee on human resources, social development and the status of persons with disabilities to report on information it is gathering through consultations.

It wants the minister of employment and social development to bring to Parliament a national poverty-reduction strategy by Oct. 1, 2017, that is “enshrined in legislation with clear milestones for review and renewal and be accompanied by sufficient funding to meet its stated objectives.”

FBC is calling for a basic income in Canada, something the Ontario government is considering. While the report doesn’t identify a potential amount, it does call for dismantling existing social-assistance programs across the country and replacing them with a basic income administered through the tax system.

It is also wants all low-income households to have access to non-cash benefits like child-care subsidies, housing supplements and drug and dental insurance, all only available now to those on social assistance.

Siracky said it’s a laudable goal to want to fast-track a poverty reduction strategy.

“But that just doesn’t happen tomorrow,” she said.

“It sounds wonderful, but who is going to pay for that? How does that work out? The government will pay for it — what does that even mean?”

While she questions some of the statements, Siracky said she is glad they are in the report if it leads to a national discussion about poverty.

“We need to stop focusing on why it happened and focus on what do we do with this now?” she said.

Food banks provide data to FBC, which uses it to paint the national picture, a role that “plays a piece in that social problem,” Siracky said, one that includes homelessness, inadequate income, lack of skills and social support.

“Most of our clients — no, all of our clients — have concerns in one of those issues,” she said.

FBC is also recommending creation of a new tax-free child benefit that would give families up to $6,400 per year for children under age 6 and $5,400 a year for those ages six to 17. It wants $574 million to be put toward social housing, as well as increased funding for affordable housing for First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.

In addition, FBC is suggesting a 10 per cent increase in the guaranteed income supplement for singe seniors with little or no private income and for expansion of Nutrition North Canada into communities not already benefiting from the federal food-transportation subsidy.

MORE FROM HUNGER COUNT 2016

Other recommendations in Food Banks Canada’s Hunger Count 2016 report:

• Immediately boost the working-income tax benefit by increasing the maximum benefit amounts and by raising the maximum income levels for eligibility.

• Convert federal non-refundable tax credits into refundable tax credits where possible.

• Provide support to households before they hit bottom by increasing the level of liquid assets a household is allowed to have when applying for and receiving social assistance.

• Allow households on welfare to earn higher levels of income through work without having their benefits reduced.

• End clawbacks of child-support payments in provinces and territories that continue this practice, as has recently been accomplished in Ontario and British Columbia.

• At the provincial and territorial levels, implement ongoing processes for regular consultations with people on social assistance.

• Drastically enhance federal, provincial and territorial initiatives to support and expand access to country foods, including programs that increase access to the tools required for hunting on the land.

• With respect to the Nutrition North Canada transportation subsidy, support the transportation of food by sealift, rather than only by air. This would, among other things, increase equity of the program for communities that are poorly served by air transportation.