A backhoe ruptured a natural-gas line in downtown Kamloops on Tuesday morning and Fortis crews are on the way to make repairs.

The incident at 317 Seymour St. West — in the residential, West End section of Seymour, west of First Avenue — was called in at 9:45 a.m.

There have been no reports of injuries and commuters are advised to avoid the area for the next few hours.