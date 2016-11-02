Navigating wine terms in public

Nothing makes you feel like a dummy like not being able to pronounce something. I’m not talking about ‘amblience’ or ‘pasgetti’ here. I’m talking about the words you see and read, but then can’t quite get around your tongue and through your lips like an educated adult.

The wine world is full of those words.

Well, I am here to help you out, my friends. Here are a few of the wine world’s craziest words and your path to navigating them in public:

• Gewürztraminer: This is a white wine that originated in Germany. It is a ridiculous name but you can pronounce it ‘ga-vertz’ or ‘gwertz’ and totally get away with it. Or, if you are ordering, ask for the German white. Unless they also have a Riesling, then I recommend a pinot gris (peeno gree) or a beer. In a few glasses or so, give it a second try. It’s easier to say later in the night.

• Sommelier: This is a guy or gal who can suck all the fun out of wine with their superpowers of wine knowledge. They are also great at giving advice on what wines you may or may not like based on a few answers from you. A sommelier (sew-mol-ee-ay) has an extensive education in all things wine. He or she probably doesn’t need this chart.

• Marechal Foch: This one looks easy but it can lead to trouble. I have heard it both ways, with a soft ending and a tail end that gets you raised eyebrows and an elbow to the ribs. Most people drop the marechel and just ask for a foch.

For the sake of your rib cage, just ask for the ‘fowsh’. This is a french red that is usually quite dry and heavy. It may also be better later in the night when pronouncing it whichever way will add to the fun of the evening.

• Nk’Mip: Don’t avoid these wines in a restaurant because you can’t pronounce the name of the winery. Just ask for ‘in-Ka-meep’ wine. Named for the First Nations Band that owns this winery, Nk’Mip (meaning bottomland) is named for the Osoyoos valley where the winery is located. They make great wine so don’t be intimidated when you face the menu.

• Sauvignon: This beauty will pop up in both the red and white column as a Sauvignon blanc or a Cabernet Sauvignon. Being proud, bilingual Canadians, most of us can probably muddle through it.

But, if you like, it is totally acceptable to just ask for the ‘Sav Blanc’ or the ‘Cab Sav’. It’s like you are on a first-name basis with the bottle.

So, there you have it — your quick guide to a few top tongue-stumblers on the wine menu. Don’t fear. I recently read an inspirational quote on Pinterest reminding me if someone mispronounces a word, it means they learned it by reading. I agree. Don’t be afraid to ask for a wine you can’t pronounce — it means you are trying new things.

Bonnie McBride is a wine blogger. For more, go online to sipsinthecity.wordpress.com.