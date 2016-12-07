In the Navy, you get get self-esteem

Editor:

Re: KTW’s story of Nov. 21 (‘BCTF downplays anti-military lessons’):

As a Royal Canadian Navy veteran of 20 years, I find the attitude and ignorance of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation to be disgraceful.

I retired from the navy in 2007 and I still find myself constantly reminiscing about the experiences I had while I served.

I have experienced so much, been to so many foreign places and interacted with people from so many diverse cultures that I sometimes feel sorry for those who never had the opportunity or gumption to join.

From an educator’s viewpoint, one would think members of the BCTF would want to encourage their students to consider a career in the military.

For the entire 20 years I served, the training, learning and self/professional development was a continual process. What a great job to keep physically fit and learn leadership, discipline and self-sacrifice.

I was deployed to the Persian Gulf four times, conducting maritime patrols in search of very bad things and very bad people in an effort to keep my family and fellow Canadians safe.

Even though my wife and kids had to endure my being away frequently, not knowing the dangers I’d be facing, they understood what I was doing and why I was doing it.

I continually come across teenagers and young adults who have a false sense of entitlement and I find it quite pathetic.

Give them some direction to go forward with their lives.

Encourage them to join the military as part of their development into functional and contributing human beings.

The highlight of my military career happened the last time I went to the Persian Gulf.

Our ship rescued 19 Indian sailors from their sinking ship.

We were the only ones to respond to their distress call. If we weren’t there on our mission in the Middle East, none of those sailors would have survived.

I truly wish I had come across recruiters when I was in high school so I would have been encouraged to join at a younger age.

Richard Beaulieu

Kamloops