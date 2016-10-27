NDP hopeful pulls out of race

Citing personal and family reasons, a prospective NDP challenger to Nancy Bepple for the party’s Kamloops-South Thompson nomination is withdrawing from the race.

Lillian Kwan released a statement yesterday that she will not contest the nomination.

“My personal and family circumstances have changed and regrettably, I have decided that now is not the time for me to be seeking political office,” she said.

Earlier this month, Kwan said she would seek the nomination, but was not yet through the party’s approval process.

New Democrats have already nominated Barb Nederpel, who was acclaimed in Kamloops-North Thompson.

Kwan’s withdrawal leaves former city councillor Nancy Bepple as the party’s only declared candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson.

Local New Democrat president Peter Northcott said the Dec. 11 date for what was supposed to be a nomination meeting for members to vote between Kwan or Bepple will remain on the calendar — likely to acclaim Bepple in Kamloops-South Thompson.

A new candidate can still declare for the nomination until Nov. 11, but that leaves little time for vetting by the party.

“There has been interest,” Northcott said.

“Clearly, it’s highly unlikely someone else will come forward.”

Bepple’s acclamation next month would make her the last candidate from the three parties represented in the legislature to be in place before the May election next year.

B.C. Liberals in Kamloops-North Thompson will vote Nov. 19 for a replacement to incumbent Terry Lake, who announced last month he will not return to politics when his term ends in spring next year.

Bepple acknowledged it appears likely she will be the party’s candidate in May.

She said she’s already been working to appeal to voters in the riding.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to do. One issue I’ve been working on is the doctor shortage and I’ll keep working on that.”