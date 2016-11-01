NDP pledges to speed up highway improvements

NDP leader John Horgan wants the province to step on the gas to speed four-laning of the Trans-Canada Highway between Kamloops and the Alberta border.

The Opposition leader was in Kamloops yesterday, where he met with reporters to announce his party would accelerate construction.

“Christy Clark promised in 2012 to speed up work on this highway in order to improve safety and reliability. In the last four years, her government has only upgraded 13 kilometres. At that rate, it will take 70 years to finish the job,” Horgan said in a statement.

The NDP said the lack of progress was evident in the recent closure of the highway in Yoho National Park for three days due to a rock slide.

Todd Stone, B.C.’s transportation minister and MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, called Horgan’s promises “the most vacuous announcement I’ve ever heard.

“There are no specifics, timelines or dollars. It’s an opportunity to spend more, faster.”

After becoming minister of transportation and infrastructure in 2013, Stone made a pledge for $650 million worth of spending over the next decade. With federal dollars, it’s more than $1 billion.

Horgan said in an interview that additional spending will create jobs at a time when Tolko Industries is shutting its Merritt sawmill and Lafarge Canada will no longer produce cement out of Kamloops.

“I want to create jobs sooner. I want to see apprenticeship ratios on public sector projects. We should guarantee we train people as we go.”

Horgan said timelines and costing for pledges to accelerate work on the highway will be in place in the party’s election platform.

Saying “I don’t think John Horgan understands this,” Stone questioned where the new federal dollars will come from to increase the pace of highway construction.

But Horgan said the Justin Trudeau government has promised to ramp up infrastructure spending.

“I have to believe Mr. Trudeau’s commitment to building Canada — and that includes building B.C.”

The party also charged the B.C. Liberal government has cost overruns on work it has done. New Democrats said Clark’s government promised in 2013 to complete seven projects at a cost of $140 million but costs increased to $244 million for only five projects completed.

Stone said he doesn’t know where the Opposition got the numbers. Since 2013, “we have projects completely delivered, in construction or well in the early stages.”

Close to Kamloops, work underway includes completing four-laning between Hoffman’s Bluff and Chase.

“Hoffman’s Bluff will be done this year.”

Much of the work on the Trans-Canada Highway in recent years has been to the Kicking Horse Pass.

The final four kilometres of four-laning at what Stone called “the most treacherous stretch in the country” will come at a cost of $450 million.