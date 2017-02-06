NDP points to lack of doctors in Kamloops

The B.C. Liberal government’s announcement that it will proceed with a patient-care tower at Royal Inland Hospital comes amid the reality that one-third of Kamloops residents don’t have a family doctor, the NDP’s health critic said yesterday.

Judy Darcy was in Kamloops on Sunday to launch the campaigns of local candidates Nancy Bepple (Kamloops-South Thompson) and Barb Nederpel (Kamloops-North Thompson).

Darcy also spoke yesterday to a handful of party supporters and reporters at the BCGEU’s office in Valleyview.

NDP Leader John Horgan’s visit to Kamloops was cancelled after snow-related airport problems.

New Democrat officials reiterated that an NDP government will proceed with redevelopment at Royal Inland Hospital “without delay.”

But Darcy said it comes after years of neglect by the Liberals to the southern Interior.

She highlighted the Liberals’ pledge in 2010 under its “GP for Me” campaign to have a family doctor for every resident in the province. The Opposition estimates about 30,000 residents are without a family doctor in Kamloops.

“That’s approximately one-third of the population,” she said.

One of those party supporters in attendance — Bernice Dewick, a senior who moved to Kamloops with husband John to be closer to their grown children — said they have struggled to find a family doctor.

John was recently diagnosed with cancer and has heart and respiratory issues.

They spent 13 months searching for a GP, filling the gap by travelling to their former hometown of Quesnel and going to Chilliwack.

Dewick said she has spoken to residents in Kamloops who have been without a family doctor for as long as seven years.

Only recently did they find a doctor — in Salmon Arm.

“This has been a crisis,” Darcy said. “Kamloops is ground zero for lack of access to family doctors and primary care.”

Darcy said her party will outline its platform before the May 9 election, the campaign for which officially begins on April 11.

She said it will include a focus on team-based care involving nurse practitioners, pharmacists, respiratory therapists and others. It will also look at offering salary-based compensation to physicians in some cases.

The Interior Health Authority has begun rolling out a team-based clinic model on the North Shore, something Darcy noted comes after five years of a Christy Clark government.