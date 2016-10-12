NDP to select Kamloops-South Thompson candidate on Dec. 11

New Democrats in Kamloops-South Thompson will decide on Dec. 11 between two women vying to represent the party in next year’s provincial election.

Peter Northcott, president of the electoral association, said the party has agreed on the December date for the local nomination meeting.

The location is not yet set.

Former city councillor Nancy Bepple and retired teacher and longtime New Democrat Lillian Kwan have announced they will contest the party’s nomination.

Party rules allow another nominee to come forward by early next month.

“There’s only two I’m aware of,” Northcott said of Bepple and Kwan.

He said others have expressed an interest, but doubts another candidate will come forward to challenge.

The mid-December date means candidates can no longer sign up new members. Under party rules, the effective cutoff date was Sept. 11.

About 200 party members are expected to be eligible to vote.

Once the NDP has nominated its candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson, all the parties in the legislature will have named candidates for both electoral districts in Kamloops.

The B.C. Liberal Party will choose its candidate to replace incumbent Terry Lake in Kamloops-North Thompson on Nov. 19.

A location has yet to be confirmed.

In Kamloops-South Thompson, incumbent MLA and Transportation Minister Todd Stone will be the Liberal candidate.

Kamloops Coun. Donovan Cavers will represent the Greens and city baker Beat Klossner will carry the Communist Party of B.C. flag.

In Kamloops-North Thompson, Mayor Peter Milobar, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo and Tobiano founder Mike Grenier are seeking the Liberal nomination.

Barb Nederpel, president of the Kamloops and District Labour Council who works at Royal Inland Hospital’s respiratory-therapy clinic, will represent the NDP in Kamloops-North Thompson.

Former Kamloops and District Labour Council president Peter Kerek is running for the Communist Party of B.C., while Anglican priest Dan Hines will carry the Green banner.

The Conservatives have yet to indicate whether they will run candidates in the two Kamloops ridings.

Last month, the party returned Dan Brooks to the leadership at its convention in Prince George.