Nearly two years later, Kamloops prison death remains under investigation

Two inmates found dead at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre were determined to have died of natural causes, while the RCMP continues to investigate a third fatality.

Daryl Belseck was found dead in his cell at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre in January 2015.

Barbara McLintock, a spokeswoman for the B.C. Coroner’s Service, confirmed Belseck, 52, died of natural causes due to long standing cardiac disease.

Belseck had a lengthy criminal history, with assault, breach of probation, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and assaulting a peace officer among the charges that brought him before courts in Kelowna and Penticton.

During a May 2013 court appearance in Penticton, court noted Belseck had a heart condition and suffered a brain injury when he was beaten with bats in 1999.

On Sept. 21, 2015, correctional officers at the prison in west Kamloops found another inmate unresponsive.

McLintock said that inmate, whom she declined to name, also appears to have died from natural causes.

That file remains open, but no change to the finding is expected.

The death of 20-year-old Dylan Levi Judd, however, remains outstanding.

The coroners service had set a date in November 2015 for an inquest, but it was cancelled and the file transferred to RCMP.

Judd was facing charges out of Sicamous of being unlawfully in dwelling house and possession of stolen property.

He was awaiting completion of his bail hearing while in custody.

McLintock said RCMP continues investigation into the death of the Ontario man.

The BC Coroners Service makes decisions on whether to call a public inquest, commonly done when inmates die of something other than natural causes, at the end of investigations.