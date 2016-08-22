Nederpel announces candidacy for NDP in Kamloops-North Thompson

A health care worker and union leader will run for the NDP in Kamloops-North Thompson in next year’s provincial election.
Barb Nederpel announced her candidacy Monday at an event at McDonald Park.
“Terry Lake broke his promise to provide everyone with a physician by 2015,” she told reporters.
In 2013, Lake picked up more than 50 per cent of the popular vote in the riding, widely held to be a bellwether electoral area that predicts the wider provincial outcome. Kamloops-North Thompson has traditionally been a swing riding and a rejigging of boundaries made it more favourable to the NDP.
Lake, B.C.’s health minister, is expected to announce next month whether he will run for a third time or return to his position as a veterinary instructor at Thompson Rivers University.
“I don’t expect Terry Lake to run,” Nederpel said in response to a question.
Nederpel said she expects the electoral dynamic to be different than in 2013, when just three parties — Liberal, NDP and Conservative — nominated candidates in Kamloops-North Thompson.
Lake defeated the NDP’s Kathy Kendall by 13 per cent.
“It will be difficult to compare it to what happened last time,” Nederpel said, predicting the Greens and Conservatives, at the least, will also run candidates next year.
Nederpel trained and worked as a licenced practical nurse at Royal Inland Hospital. She now works in the respiratory therapy clinic at RIH. She is vice-president of the Hospital Employees Union and president of Kamloops & District Labour Council.
Constituency representative Michael Crawford said a search committee spoke to a number of prospective candidates. Nederpel is approved by the party and the deadline for challengers closed last week.
Nederpel took aim at polices instituted by the Liberals under Lake, including a shift to surgeries at private clinics and understaffing at long-term health care facilities.
She said she will also focus on jobs and the economy, noting a young local couple — her own daughter, a pharmacy technician and her partner, an apprentice electrician — were forced to relocate to Squamish recently to find work.
The NDP has yet to nominate a candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson to face Liberal Todd Stone.
“Se said she will also focus on jobs and the economy, noting a young local couple — her own daughter, a pharmacy technician and her partner, an apprentice electrician — were forced to relocate to Squamish recently to find work”. OK…i luv this…(1) as a pharmacy tech, I’m guessing she is non-union, unlike her boyfriend, who is probably in a private sector union or will be employed by one unless he gets a public sector union job-for-life. If they do vote NDP, they will never return here for a job. (2) speaking of “jobs”…since the No Development Party is against most every project proposed for this Province, just where will they then find jobs, he asked ? (3) and that brings us to the economy…just what jobs would be created ? Sorry NDP-wannabee leaders…you still don’t get it…never will, apparently and come across as nothing more than self-serving opportunists who, like Justin, will say or do anything to get elected. The people aren’t buying what you’re trying to sell. At least I haven’t heard them use that tired old “tax the rich & fat cat corporations so that they pay their “fair share” for awhile. ( i also luv that bit of erroneous info. ) If anyone cares to google you will see that #1 is personal income tax and the top 20% of wage earners pay approximately 75% of that. #2 is the corporate tax rates followed by the GST. As you can see by the stats, these groups already pay way more than their “fare share”. Some at the lower end pay little or no tax and receive subsidies for things like medical, dental, optical…etc. (paid for by those fat cats and rich pig corporation’s, right ? ) The NDP never seem to mention that, though. The NDP really enjoy stirring up class warfare and wage envy issues, too. They want voters to see them as a viable alternative…but they never will be unless they change their basic philosophy. People need good-paying jobs and a vibrant economic outlook…not doom ‘n gloom scenarios. ” Good luck in your future endeavors”…lol.
decent candidate but is the NDP really even interested in winning election? Horgan is a decent lad but really doesn’t seem like he wants the job.
Because Chrispie the Human Photo Op is doing such a wonderful job taking care of us! You can tell because she starts every sentence with “BC has the greatest economy in the world so . . .”
Her daughter, a pharmacist, couldn’t find work here? Maybe there’s a simple reason for that, we don’t need any more pharmacists in Kamloops.
Ya unfortunately you cant always get work in the field you want in the location you want. I went to TRU and have lived in a few places. Would love to be in the loops but the occupation has rare openings there. Thats life and thats called a career. Kamloops is a very small part of the world. Sometimes you need to move on. First world problems.