Nederpel announces candidacy for NDP in Kamloops-North Thompson

A health care worker and union leader will run for the NDP in Kamloops-North Thompson in next year’s provincial election.

Barb Nederpel announced her candidacy Monday at an event at McDonald Park.

“Terry Lake broke his promise to provide everyone with a physician by 2015,” she told reporters.

In 2013, Lake picked up more than 50 per cent of the popular vote in the riding, widely held to be a bellwether electoral area that predicts the wider provincial outcome. Kamloops-North Thompson has traditionally been a swing riding and a rejigging of boundaries made it more favourable to the NDP.

Lake, B.C.’s health minister, is expected to announce next month whether he will run for a third time or return to his position as a veterinary instructor at Thompson Rivers University.

“I don’t expect Terry Lake to run,” Nederpel said in response to a question.

Nederpel said she expects the electoral dynamic to be different than in 2013, when just three parties — Liberal, NDP and Conservative — nominated candidates in Kamloops-North Thompson.

Lake defeated the NDP’s Kathy Kendall by 13 per cent.

“It will be difficult to compare it to what happened last time,” Nederpel said, predicting the Greens and Conservatives, at the least, will also run candidates next year.

Nederpel trained and worked as a licenced practical nurse at Royal Inland Hospital. She now works in the respiratory therapy clinic at RIH. She is vice-president of the Hospital Employees Union and president of Kamloops & District Labour Council.

Constituency representative Michael Crawford said a search committee spoke to a number of prospective candidates. Nederpel is approved by the party and the deadline for challengers closed last week.

Nederpel took aim at polices instituted by the Liberals under Lake, including a shift to surgeries at private clinics and understaffing at long-term health care facilities.

She said she will also focus on jobs and the economy, noting a young local couple — her own daughter, a pharmacy technician and her partner, an apprentice electrician — were forced to relocate to Squamish recently to find work.

The NDP has yet to nominate a candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson to face Liberal Todd Stone.