Neskonlith band intent on halting logging

Neskonlith Indian Band members may resort to civil disobedience to stop proposed logging near the main reserve.

On Tuesday, members walked the proposed cutblock, placing tobacco and performing prayers.

The area is near the main reserve southeast of Chase and in the vicinity of an area logged by Secwepemc members in 1999 in a political and economic protest still making its way through the court system.

“The proposed logging is right above the Neskonlith community — directly,” said Art Adolph, who heads a band organization that oversees its political and strategic planning.

The band’s concerns include possible runoff and hydrology. It is also the location of culturally modified trees (trees modified by indigenous people as part of their traditions).

Neskonlith recently purchased Crown land in the area with proceeds from acquisition of land for four-laning of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Adolph said its desire to protect and steward that land is in jeopardy from nearby logging plans.

“We’re concerned by the time the [purchased] land is transferred, this land will be devastated,” he said.

Adolph and Neskonlith Indian Band Chief Judy Wilson both said requests to the Okanagan-Shuswap forest district, Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Development and the premier’s office yielded no results.

A ministry spokesman said via email that “reasonable efforts to engage with, and accommodate, the interests of the Neskonlith Indian Band have been made” and the cutting permit meets provincial rules.

Woodlots are a form of tenure that combines privately held land with rights to harvest adjoining Crown timber on a sustainable basis, a kind of tree-farm model.

They have been traditionally used by ranchers to supplement income, but can be purchased by entrepreneurs or community associations.

Neskonlith itself has a woodlot licence.

Woodlot owner Glen Mazu was not available for comment.

Under provincial rules, the harvest from woodlots must be sustainable.

But up to five years of logging can be done at one time to recognize the costs of putting in roads.

Adolph said the band has not been told if Mazu intends to clearcut portions of the woodlot and how large those openings will be.

The band is imploring the province to stop logging, which may have already started.

“Because of the cultural significance, we can’t stand idly by, Adolph said.