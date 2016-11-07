New charges against woman convicted of bilking senior to pay for fake breasts

New charges against woman convicted of bilking senior to pay for fake...

A Kamloops woman who was jailed last year for scamming a senior to pay for fake breasts is facing more than a dozen new fraud-related charges.

A arrest warrant was issued for Brandie Bloor in Kamloops provincial court on Monday. The 40-year-old is facing 14 charges spanning a 20-month period between July 2012 and March 2014.

According to court documents, Bloor is facing six counts of fraudulent personation relating to six separate individuals, three counts of fraud, two counts each of uttering forged documents and possessing identity documents and a single count of forgery.

The fraud charges Bloor is facing identify Scotiabank, Dearborn Ford and an individual listed on one of the personation counts as complainants.

In June 2015, a Kamloops judge sentenced Bloor to nine months in jail and ordered she repay more than $17,000 to an 83-year-old man she bilked in her bid for bigger breasts.

Court heard Bloor was arrested after the man received a call from a clinic telling him he was in arrears. The man had never met Bloor, court heard, but she used his stolen driver’s licence to obtain a loan for her breast-enhancement surgery.

Bloor initially denied the fraud, but police found a tattoo on her stomach that matched the description provided by the doctor who performed the surgery. She eventually pleaded guilty.

Bloor is now believed to be living in Alberta. The warrant issued on Monday is intended to allow police in Alberta to return her to B.C. to face the charges.