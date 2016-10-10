New clinics will take appointments, have patients attached to doctorsdale

Dr. Chip Bantock doesn’t expect to see two new medical clinics open by January — despite that prediction by the B.C. health minister — but he’s fine with that.

For Bantock, head of the Thompson Region Division of Family Physicians, the decision to create the two primary-care centres on the North Shore is a positive step in resolving the lack of family physicians in Kamloops.

Bantock said the best estimate he has heard is up to 30,000 people in the city are without a family physician. The 2014 census put Kamloops’ population at about 87,000.

Bantock, however, qualified the statistic by noting it’s his belief only 15,000 to 20,000 residents actually want or need a doctor.

He took part in a press conference last week at which Health Minister Terry Lake announced creation of the new clinics — one at the North Shore Health Centre at 370 Tranquille Rd. and the other in Northills Centre at 700 Fortune Dr. — that will be turn-key operations ready for an anticipated five to seven new doctors to start seeing patients.

The Tranquille site, which will be moving into some of the unoccupied space in the building, will have a focus on diabetes, lung and heart, substance-abuse and mental-health conditions. The clinic in the shopping centre will have clinicians who deal with other health care based around the concept of providing home care.

Both will also have family doctors in place to provide medical care, the result of a partnership between the division, Doctors of B.C. and the health ministry.

A ministry spokesperson said each site will have a group of practitioners rather than a single doctor. The specialized services are being provided by Interior Health Authority.

”The patients will be attached to that clinic, which will be their regular team of family doctors/nurse practitioners,” the spokesperson said.

“People would be able to make prescheduled or same-day appointments. There may be the ability to accommodate walk-ins, but this will be determined by the practice team once they are in place. There may be capacity to offer extended hours, but this will also have to be established as the family doctors and nurse practitioners are recruited.”

It’s all part of a change in how medicine is practised, Bantock said, noting there was a time when “fewer doctors did so much more” and were also working at hospitals.

That time has passed, Bantock said and the team approach to medicine is becoming more prevalent.

Bantock said one of the realities that impacts doctor recruitment is competing communities.

“Kamloops is very desirable, but so is Kelowna and Penticton and the Kootenays and the Island, he said. “There is so much choice and people are shopping around for the best fit for them and for their families.”

The higher payment fee for services in rural communities is also an incentive for some doctors, he said, adding it’s encouraging to see doctors willing to set up their practices in rural areas.

A major factor in the doctor shortage in the province, Bantock said, is the decision made years ago to limit the number of students entering the University of British Columbia’s medicine program.

“There was a huge cut [in enrolment]and that’s what we’re paying for now,” he said.

While there is no cap on the number of patients a doctor can have — and most have at least 1,500, he said, which can be a manageable number — the government restricts the number of patients a family physician can see in a day. After 50 patients, the fee for services is reduced by 50 per cent and, after 60 patients in a day, no fee is paid.

The cap does not apply to specialists or doctors in remote areas.

Bantock said there are physicians who want to see the cap removed, although he suspects it would just lead to longer work days. It remains an issue that is raised when there are discussions about the doctor-shortage situation.

As for the new clinics, Bantock said the plan is a start, though he does not envision seven doctors in a ready-build clinic by January.