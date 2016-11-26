New DCC rates will increase cost of new homes in Kamloops

The cost of a newly built home in Kamloops will rise by about $1,700 as the city rolls out new rates for development cost charges (DCCs),

City council has agreed to update its rates for DCCs — charges levied against developers to help fund the cost of roads, sewers, parks and other infrastructure as the city grows. The bylaw will go into effect in one year after it is adopted, though developers who have rezoning processes or other preliminary work underway with the city will be grandfathered under current fees.

According to a report to council, the changes will increase the DCCs charged to a new single-family home by about 0.4 per cent, or $1,720 on a new home worth $473,000.

On such a home, builders now paying $9,525 in DCCs will pay $11,287.

The fee is lower than what builders are paying on similar-valued homes in Vernon ($18,800), Nanaimo ($16,100), Kelowna ($26,500) and Chilliwack ($24,400), said director of development and engineering services Marvin Kwiatkowski.

Developers of commercial properties will pay about 12.5 per cent more for their buildings.

DCC changes are negotiated with the Central Interior chapter of the Canadian Home Builder’ Association.

The update will see the city change how it calculates DCCs for residential properties, moving from a per-unit charge to charging by floor area, up to a cap of 4,300 square feet. There are smaller caps for multi-unit buildings.

Kwiatkowski said the cap on chargeable area was at the request of homebuilders, who said allowing for a larger size variation without penalties would keep the city from becoming filled with “cookie cutter” homes.

The city hopes the change to floor area will encourage multi-family developers to create higher-density projects and lead to more affordable units.

Developers in the city’s core — Lower Sahali, the downtown and the North Shore — will get an additional break for multi-family projects by way of a 24 per cent reduction in transportation charges, because residents in those areas are 25 per cent more likely to use public transit, walk or cycle than use vehicles.

“This situation translates to lower vehicle trips generated during peak travel hours by residents of the core area, which is a key factor in calculating DCCs for transportation,” the report states.

A developer building an apartment complex with 34 to 75 units would pay, on average, just under $7,000 per unit to build in core areas, about $720 less that that paid by a developer building in another part of Kamloops.