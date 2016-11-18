Margaret Chrumka’s journey to the head job at the Kamloops Art Gallery is largely the result of about 110 kilometres. That’s the distance — give or take a few more kilometres — her husband was driving daily from their home in Salmon Arm to his job at Thompson Rivers University. One day, he suggested life might be a lot easier without that daily grind and they moved to Kamloops.

A job came open at the gallery for an operations manager and Chrumka, whose passion has always been centred around the arts, applied.

Then-executive director Jann Bailey remembered meeting Chrumka at a gallery event years before and hired her for the job. Now, four years later, Chrumka is officially the gallery’s executive director, a position she has held on an interim basis since Bailey’s death in October 2015.

She brings a wide range of skills to the job from her more than two decades working in marketing and development and her love of the arts, something fuelled as a child by her mother, who would take her to galleries and museums.

While her career has wandered into other sectors — she was a marketing administrator and analyst for a credit union in Salmon Arm — it’s always been drawn back to the arts through writing, working at the Salmon Arm Public Art Gallery, attending openings and exhibitions, knitting and, now, continuing to grow the gallery’s profile in the community.

Chrumka says it’s not up to her to decide what art the gallery will highlight. Officially, that’s the job of the curatorial staff, but in reality, it’s the community and the broader world of art that helps define that.

“What can we bring to Kamloops that will make people excited?” she asks. “This institution is about all of us.”

She reads and researches to stay current with art themes in B.C., Canada and around the world. The works on display at the gallery now reflect her belief art and mental health are linked.

“There’s a lot of research now showing visual arts enhances mental health,” Chrumka says, “just as there is a link between music and mental health, with dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

She walks through the gallery rooms featuring the display All Membranes Are Porous, stopping to highlight the artists. Zoe Kreye’s is a series of ceramics she created to help deal with loss in her life.

“And wondering where emotions go,” Chrumka said. “Are there emotions you want to keep?”

Moving on, works by Luanne Martineau use wools and felts, other “traditional female materials to address issues around the body,” Chrumka says.

“The body can be gross, it can be comforting, it can be curious and she’s challenging us on our assumptions.”

Calling her a great mentor, Chrumka says she believes Bailey would be delighted the board chose her to carry on the work Bailey started. One of those focuses will be bringing younger people in to learn about art through programming, by making opening celebrations family-friendly — or by simply putting unique works in The Cube window area that faces Victoria Street. She finds herself sometimes standing out there and loves to hear youngsters stop “and tug on their mother’s arm and say ‘Look at that, mom! What is that? That is so cool!’

“I want all kids to spend time in the gallery in an age-appropriate way,” she says.

Chrumka is also hoping to expand the gallery hours to increase its audience. Pointing to the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association’s Alive After 5 campaign, Chrumka praises it for helping to create a city “that’s more active now in the evenings.” She wants the gallery to have a greater presence in that growing vibrancy.

“My whole role here is to make a safe place that is welcoming and engaging,” Chrumka says. “And then people take what they need to take from the art.”