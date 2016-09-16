New home, new era for Kamloops Rugby Club

Dillon Alexandre huffed and puffed his way through an interview, his fellow Raiders running, passing and tackling behind him at Exhibition Park, the Kamloops Rugby Club’s downtown home.

He raved about the club’s new era under second-year head coach Derek Pue, who brings modern ideas to an old-school team, and spoke of the squad’s importance in his life.

“Just look around. The numbers have doubled,” said Alexandre, a NorKam secondary graduate. “There’s way more people here than we had any year out in Rayleigh.

“There’s nothing really like it. It’s a sense of family. A bunch of these guys are my best friends now.”

Alexandre returned to practise, likely to be ribbed about his unscheduled media timeout.

Across the field, the women’s team was hard at work.

“Ready, ready, up!” was the cry as one group dashed forward in unison, learning to form a solid defensive line, with assistant coach Kevin (Shrek) Hall shouting instructions.

Carling Ryan broke from the action for a quick word with KTW.

“After the Rio Olympics, I can see the momentum building in women’s rugby and I don’t think it’s going to stop any time soon,” Ryan said.

“And I think a lot of it is about positive body image. The beautiful thing about rugby is everybody is needed.

“There’s nobody who is useless, nobody who is a waste of space. As long as they’re willing to put in the time and effort, everybody is needed.”

Scott Tindall is head coach of the KRC women.

The Raiders moved to Rayleigh from their former home in the Tk’emlups Indian Band’s Mount Paul Industrial Park in the fall of 2012 with hopes of building a new clubhouse at the Tournament Capital Ranch.

Plans for the facility never materialized. The rugby fields at the ranch were among the best in B.C., but the location was a problem.

It was a 40-minute round trip twice a week for practice and three times a week when the Raiders played at home, where they were unable to host visiting teams in traditional rugby fashion, with a decent meal and a hot shower.

While providing beer was never an issue, there was a period of time in Rayleigh when KRC opposition ­— most often coming from the Lower Mainland — was asked after games to bathe in the North Thompson River.

The City of Kamloops and KRC agreed on a permanent move to Exhibition earlier this year and council awarded the club $50,000 to help with relocation.

KRC is aiming to break ground this fall on a new clubhouse — valued at about $460,000 — that will attach to the existing washroom and shower facilities in the small building alongside the Exhibition Park field, with summer of 2017 set as a completion target.

“Being more central, you’re able to draw a bigger spectator crowd and it’s closer for all the younger guys to come to practice and for travelling teams, too,” said longtime club member Erik Rissanen, a towering forward. “It’s right downtown.”

Pue, who spent 12 years playing for Abbotsford and clashing with KRC, knew his methods might be a tough sell when he signed on to coach the Raiders prior to the 2015-2016 season.

“I didn’t know whether the old boys, especially, would take to me, but the guys have really grasped onto the philosophy and we’re moving forward,” said Pue, dodging a rugby ball that soared a few feet wide of his head.

“I want to let players play and give them the tools to go out and read the game. I don’t create robots. In Canadian rugby, we’re seen as grinders. I want to start building skill.”

Week 1 of the 2016 B.C. Rugby Union fall season has arrived and the Raiders’ women will take centre stage in Division 1 action on Saturday, with the Brit Lions of Delta coming to Kamloops for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff at Exhibition.

“We’ve got a lot of new bodies and some fresh, upcoming athletes,” Ryan said. “We’re ready to go.”

KRC’s men begin their Division 2 fall campaign against the Surrey Beavers at Exhibition on Sept. 24. Match time is 1 p.m.

“We’ve come on leaps and bounds,” Rissanen said. “It’s a totally different atmosphere with a new coach and he’s bringing a new, totally different style of attack. It’s awesome.”

“The young guys are buying into his system and the old guys are following suit.”

Join the club

For more information on the Raiders, go online to kamloopsrugby.com or find Kamloops Rugby Club on Facebook.

There are three free mini-rugby sessions scheduled to run this fall from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Exhibition — on Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.

More than 50 children ages five to 12 attended the first clinic last weekend.