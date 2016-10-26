New IHA board chair likes primary-care clinic model

John O’Fee knows what it’s like to have to line up early at a walk-in clinic for medical care.

While O’Fee has a doctor — one he has had since he was 17 — his wife and children do not.

“I’ve stood in that line and I’ve been annoyed waiting,” he said.

O’Fee is convinced there has to be a better way and sees the two new primary-care clinics scheduled to open next year on the North Shore as an example of how health care can evolve.

It’s a belief he brings to his new position as chair of the board of directors for the Interior Health Authority, a body he was appointed to earlier this year.

O’Fee said he doesn’t come with a lack of experience in the field, having already been on the board of the Provincial Health Services Authority that oversees a budget of $2.4 billion.

The authority oversees agencies including B.C. Children’s Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children, B.C. Centre for Disease Control, B.C. Women’s Hospital and Health Centre, Cardiac Services B.C. and Perinatal Services B.C.

One of the realities fuelling the health-care shift, O’Fee said, is the reality many new young doctors aren’t interested in running a business.

They don’t want to buy a building and equipment, O’Fee said, and “manage staff, deal with the photocopier.”

They want to be able to walk into a clinic already established and provide medical care to patients without the other aspects of running their own practice — a turnkey operation like the two clinics planned on the North Shore.

O’Fee said he feels a bit of frustration when he hears people complain the IHA isn’t doing enough to bring doctors to Kamloops, where an estimated 30,000 don’t have a family physician and between 15,000 and 20,000 of that population actually need one.

“We’re not getting a 45-year-old doctor to pull up stakes and move here,” O’Fee said, arguing the way to attract doctors is to target younger physicians and give them a business model that works for them.

It also means offloading some of the medical work from the physician to others, he said, relating it to his own occupation as a lawyer.

“If you hire me to be your lawyer and I’m typing letters for you, that’s not a good use of your money,” O’Fee said. “I have people who can do that and do it better than I can.”

It’s why he’s pleased the new clinics will have other medical professionals on staff through the IHA to provide specific services in areas like geriatrics, mental health and substance abuse.

O’Fee would also like to see changes made to the clinic model in the province.

At one of his first board meetings after being appointed in July, the discussion turned to creation of the new clinics and he asked how they will be scheduled.

O’Fee said it makes no sense to have people lining up at walk-in clinics to have a prescription renewed or other minor medical requirements addressed.

He would like to see a scheduling application created so people can book appointments for prescriptions and the like.

They would then not be forced to join the queue and wait with others whose ailments are more serious.

O’Fee is also optimistic about the relationship between the IHA and the University of British Columbia medical school, one that sees up to 10 young doctors come to Royal Inland Hospital to study and work with established family physicians in the community.

They are more likely to stay, he said, particularly if they can work at a turnkey clinic.