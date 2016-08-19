The house’s front door is open and the lights are on, but no one’s home. It looks like a lucky break to homeless widower Thomas — until he wakes up from a nap to find a loaded revolver in his lap and the house’s doors and windows inoperable and unbreakable from the inside.

That’s the setup for The Shelter, a new film starring Michael Pare (Eddie and the Cruisers, The Virgin Suicides) from Montreal-based director John Fallon which features a special Kamloops connection, thanks to local musician and composer Shawn Knippelberg.

Knippelberg met Fallon several years ago after inviting him to screen some of the work he’d produced and written at Darkfest, the horror-themed arm of the Kamloops Film Festival he co-organizes with fellow film-buff Jason Hewlett.

During discussion about the movie business one evening, Fallon complained good screenwriters and composers were in short supply.

“I actually noticed Shawn playing the piano before Darkfest started in the auditorium and right away I picked up that he was incredibly talented,” Fallon recalled. “I said, when I do my first film as a director, you’re going to write the music.”

When he prepared to make his directorial debut with The Shelter a few years later, Knippelberg got the call. It was a pleasant surprise.

“We knew he kind of meant it, but we didn’t know he really meant it,” he said.

Knippelberg has composed for hire before, including producing music for some of Fallon’s shorter works, but working on a full film score was a new challenge, in part because the two were collaborating with most of the country between them.

However, unlike most composers, he was able to see The Shelter’s script early on in the process.

“I’d do a scene of the movie and send it to him for his approval and he’d send me back notes of what he wanted, what he liked or didn’t like,”Knippelberg said. “It was probably a little longer than the process normally is, but I think it worked out pretty good.”

It was also a new experience for Fallon, a new director who’d never overseen a film score either.

“It’s a fairly morose film so there’s not much in terms of chipper music. I would say the bulk of the movie is sombre and sad music, and weird, eerie, ominous music,” he said. “It’s about going scene by scene and looking at what the scene is trying to say, and then getting the music to amplify the themes.”

Fallon said he’s hoping this could be the first of many Kamloops collaborations. He’s also working with Hewlett, a trained screenwriter, on other projects, and was in Kamloops this month to location scout for his next film.

“It’s a very different kind of picture than The Shelter, which was a very intimate and cerebral film,” he said of the new work. “This one is more tough guys on horses having to go through a series of obstacles, and there’s a who-done-it.”

While it’s unclear if The Shelter will come to Kamloops, Knippelberg said he’s hopeful he’ll get a chance to have the full, big-screen experience with the film. If it does make it here, Fallon said to expect a film that takes cues from filmmakers like David Lynch and Roman Polanski, rather than the typical horror blockbuster.

“Do not expect a movie that is one, two, three. It’s a movie that is one, around the block, then around here, then three. It’s an odd film,” he said.