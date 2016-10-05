New rules will impact first-time homebuyers

New rules brought in by the federal Liberal government to cool hot housing prices in the country’s biggest markets will take a significant percentage of first-time buyers out of the market, according to industry observers.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced changes this week headlined by a requirement for borrowers who opt for a five-year fixed term to qualify at the Bank of Canada’s posted five-year rate — nearly double the rate available on the market.

The Bank of Canada’s posted rate this week is 4.64 per cent.

“Right now I could get you 2.4 or 2.39 [per cent], but you have to qualify at 4.64 per cent,” said Kamloops mortgage broker Starr Webb.

“Today I’m looking at pre-qualifications and saying, ‘You now need to get something in this [lower house price] range.’”

Webb said the changes could also take some first-time buyers completely out of the market.

Mortgage website ratespy.com estimated a buyer with a $50,000 income who has a 10 per cent downpayment can qualify for a $300,000 mortgage under today’s rules. With the change, that would drop to a $246,000 mortgage.

“No question it will take a significant part of first-time buyers out of the market,” said city mortgage broker Larry Brinkworth, estimating it could be as high as 50 per cent of those buyers.

Other changes brought in by the Liberal government include foreign buyers no longer being exempt from capital gains on a principal residence and limits on mortgage holders from insuring mortgage refinancing.

Those follow earlier measures, including reducing maximum amortizations to 25 per cent from 40 per cent that existed prior to the Great Recession.

But the biggest hammer is the new stress test on the five-year rate that will make qualifying more difficult, but prepare buyers from shock of future interest rate hikes. The move matches the existing requirement for variable-rate mortgages and fixed-rate terms of four years or less.

Brinkworth and local realtor Vince Cavaliere both said the measures are a blunt instrument aimed more at the wild markets of Toronto and Vancouver, but will nonetheless impact Kamloops.

Cavaliere said he recently assisted young buyers, noting the new rules will change circumstances for others like them.

“I’m sure in a couple of months from now, they couldn’t qualify,” he said.

Kamloops & District Real Estate Association president Katherine Rutherford similarly expects some first-time buyers with less than 20 per cent down to be taken out of the market. She also expects a rush in the next two weeks.

“If they make an offer by Oct. 17, they’ll qualify at the rate they were pre-qualified for . . . I think we’ll see action before Oct. 17,” she said.

First-time buyers who will be affected by the change typically look at the $350,000 to $400,000 range, what Rutherford called the “meat of the market.”

Cavaliere said concerns about Canadians’ debt levels are real, but he said consumer loans, including for motor vehicles, are a greater concern because that market is lightly regulated.

The city’s real-estate market has seen double-digit sales increases all year, along with steadily rising prices.

Cavaliere noted there are only about 500 single-family houses available for sale in Kamloops — a low inventory he said should buoy prices.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Cathy McLeod said some measures, including removing the capital-gains exemption from foreign buyers, are welcome.

But she said the five-year stress test could hurt homeowner equity in markets that are not in a bubble.

“The stress test is a solution for Vancouver and Toronto,” McLeod said. “It will have impacts in small communities across the country, especially for first-time buyers.”