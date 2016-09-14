New traffic trial ordered after justice of the peace Hughes erred

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ordered a new trial for a woman charged with traffic offences after a Kamloops justice of the peace refused to allow a witness to testify at trial.

Dianne Greenwood was convicted of speeding and failing to stop after a hearing in May in front of Kamloops judicial justice of the peace Joan Hughes.

At the hearing, Hughes denied Greenwood’s right to call a witness — namely her eight-year-old daughter, a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the alleged infractions.

Greenwood appealed her convictions and the Crown conceded.

During a brief hearing on Monday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley ruled Hughes’ decision to bar Greenwood’s daughter from testifying was a violation of the Canada Evidence Act.

Dley quashed both convictions, ordered a new trial for Greenwood and said it must be heard by a different judicial justice of the peace.

A date for that trial has not been set.