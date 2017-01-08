New Year’s wish is for all to listen a bit more

Editor:

As 2017 begins, we certainly do live in polarized times.

Recent elections in Canada and the United States have really pitted opposing political camps and views in ways that seem, to me, more entrenched than ever before. I’m sure this is partly due to the echo-chamber effect of like-minded commentators talking only to each other.

Online forums are home to a lot of uncompromising and aggressive language, though one exception I’ve seemed to notice is commentary on country music threads, which seem to be more civil than most other forums. Congratulations to country music fans.

Of the many issues that divide, one that has come to my attention recently is peoples’ attitude toward the government in Cuba, which has been highlighted by the recent death of Fidel Castro.

Two brief examples can illustrate my point. It seems the pro-Castro faithful can rarely bring themselves to fully admit the human-rights record of the government is not admirable and not of the type they would like to live under. On the other hand, Castro haters seem generally unable to truly honour the the great success of the health-care system, where infant and child-mortality rates are lower in Cuba than in the United States or Canada.

Well, what’s my point? Things are rarely black and white, all or nothing.

Remember the Yin-Yang symbol? The Yin side contains a touch of Yang and the Yang side contains a touch of Yin. I think it would be helpful if we all remember this bit of wisdom because, however much we may disagree with people on the other side, there is almost surely a bit of them in us and a bit of us in them. Sometimes it is just hard to find if there is too much noise and distraction.

So, here’s my wish for the new year: Perhaps we could try to dial down the rhetoric and perhaps listen a little more. Perhaps we could spend a little more time looking for ourselves in the other and the other in ourselves. It is there to be found and it is a relief when it becomes apparent.

That’s my wish. Happy 2017 everybody.

Ron Ste Marie

Kamloops