New Year’s wish is for all to listen a bit more

Editor:
As 2017 begins, we certainly do live in polarized times.
Recent elections in Canada and the United States have really pitted opposing political camps and views in ways that seem, to me, more entrenched than ever before. I’m sure this is partly due to the echo-chamber effect of like-minded commentators talking only to each other.
Online forums are home to a lot of uncompromising and aggressive language, though one exception I’ve seemed to notice is commentary on country music threads, which seem to be more civil than most other forums. Congratulations to country music fans.
Of the many issues that divide, one that has come to my attention recently is peoples’ attitude toward the government in Cuba, which has been highlighted by the recent death of Fidel Castro.
Two brief examples can illustrate my point. It seems the pro-Castro faithful can rarely bring themselves to fully admit the human-rights record of the government is not admirable and not of the type they would like to live under. On the other hand, Castro haters seem generally unable to truly honour the the great success of the health-care system, where infant and child-mortality rates are lower in Cuba than in the United States or Canada.
Well, what’s my point? Things are rarely black and white, all or nothing.
Remember the Yin-Yang symbol? The Yin side contains a touch of Yang and the Yang side contains a touch of Yin. I think it would be helpful if we all remember this bit of wisdom because, however much we may disagree with people on the other side, there is almost surely a bit of them in us and a bit of us in them. Sometimes it is just hard to find if there is too much noise and distraction.
So, here’s my wish for the new year: Perhaps we could try to dial down the rhetoric and perhaps listen a little more. Perhaps we could spend a little more time looking for ourselves in the other and the other in ourselves. It is there to be found and it is a relief when it becomes apparent.
That’s my wish. Happy 2017 everybody.
Ron Ste Marie
Kamloops
For a plea to use less rhetoric, that was a fair bit of rhetoric!
I’m not a beach person, so the two weeks I spent in Cuba was talking to the regular people away from resort row. Most of them loved Castro – mainly because he hated the privileged Americans who pillaged the Cuban resources and treated Cubans like slaves. They agreed with him on that. The embargo the Americans are so proud of – still – did nothing to turn them away from Castro, or from Communism. They still point to the large empty mansions that are public buildings and the spacious estates that are now public parks and say, “Castro gave this to us.”
So did he violate human rights? Sure. But wait a minute. He didn’t record and store every single email written. Check every single phone call. Monitor thousands of innocent people for no reason at all. That’s an American and Canadian government at work. He didn’t remove children from their parents home and try to “convert” them to a more “civilized” way of life against their will. We did that.
Yes, he was brutal dictator in so many ways, but until such time as we have cleaned up and made amends for our very own human rights abuses, should we be talking? After all, Canada was cited for human rights violations by the United Nations last year; Cuba was not.
