NewLeaf to temporarily ground flights to and from Kamloops

A discount airline that arrived in Kamloops less than two months ago will temporarily cease flights to and from the city for at least six weeks later this fall.

NewLeaf Travel has announced it will not fly to and from Kamloops, Victoria, Regina and Saskatoon from Nov. 1 to mid-December.

It said flights are expected to resume during the Christmas season.

NewLeaf is also offering, for a limited time, a 50 per cent discount on October flights.

More to come . . .