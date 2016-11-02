NewLeaf will not return to Kamloops in 2016, company official confirms

Headed to Victoria or Edmonton in December?

Don’t plan on catching a NewLeaf flight.

A spokeswoman for the discount airline, which launched service in Kamloops in July and suspended flights from this city at the end of October, said it will not return to Kamloops before the end of 2016.

The company, which books Boeing 737-400s that are owned and operated by Kelowna charter company Flair Airlines, had originally suggested service could resume here as early as mid-December, when it acquires three more planes.

“We have been looking at having other aircraft to service Kamloops but, unfortunately, at this time we don’t have this in place for December to resume service,” said NewLeaf director of corporate communications Julie Rempel.

The company has also suspended service from Regina, Victoria and Saskatoon.

Rempel said the company does plan to run flights out of Kamloops again, “we just have to make sure that the routing works and we have the aircraft where they need to be.”

Rempel said the company will continue to focus on service from Edmonton, Abbotsford, Hamilton and Winnipeg, where it has seen the most success so far. She said it was too early to say when Kamloops service might return.

Kamloops Airport managing director Fred Legace previously told KTW the city hasn’t been the major source of passengers for the company’s Victoria-Kamloops-Edmonton route, which ran Wednesdays and Sundays.

A typical flight saw 20 to 40 tickets sold in Kamloops. The planes can hold 150 passengers.