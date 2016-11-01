NewLeaf’s suspension of air service in Kamloops begins this week

This week marks the beginning of suspended service from Kamloops for new discount air travel company New Leaf Travel.

NewLeaf, which books Boeing 737-400s that are owned and operated by Kelowna charter company Flair Airlines, began service in late July from smaller airports across Canada.

Less than two months after introducing cheap flights from Kamloops to Victoria and Edmonton, NewLeaf announced it was suspending service to Kamloops, Victoria, Regina and Saskatoon from Nov. 1 to mid-December.

Whether flights resume for the Christmas season remains to be seen.

NewLeaf director of corporate communications Julie Rempel earlier told KTW it’s not yet clear if Kamloops will be back on the schedule when three planes are added to the service in December.

“We wanted to take a hard look at the Kamloops market to make sure that when we come back, we will be flying on the days that people living in Kamloops and the surrounding area want to fly on and to the places they want to go to,” she said.

Rempel said the company does consider Kamloops “an important piece of the NewLeaf story.”

At the time of NewLeaf’s announcement in the summer, Kamloops Airport managing director Fred Legace said the city hasn’t been the major source of passengers for the company’s Victoria-Kamloops-Edmonton route, which runs Wednesdays and Sundays. A typical flight saw 20 to 40 tickets sold in Kamloops. The planes can hold 150 passengers.