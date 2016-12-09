The annual Christmas-themed house on the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street is once again fully decked for the holidays, with bright lights stretching higher than any other home for miles and figurines scattered around the property. All are welcome to join in the holiday spirit and sign a guest book on the front porch. This spot is undoubtedly one of the best decorated year after year, but KTW is collecting addresses of other locations in town with impressive displays. If you know of a house with snazzy Christmas lights, email the address to editor@kamloopsthisweek.com and watch for the list in upcoming editions of KTW and online at kamloopsthisweek.com.