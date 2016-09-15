No date set for vote as B.C. Liberal candidates vetted

Liberals vying to represent Kamloops-North Thompson in next year’s provincial election are in the midst of a membership drive with an uncertain date for a nomination meeting.

A B.C. Liberal spokeswoman said the party is busy vetting candidates and has not set a date for the nomination meeting.

“All prospective candidates are subject to a thorough candidate approval process,” Jillian Stead said. “As such, this takes a few weeks to complete.”

Following the Sept. 1 announcement by incumbent Liberal Terry Lake that he will not run again in the May election next year, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steve Puhallo and Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar were quick off the starting line.

Former Tobiano resort developer Mike Grenier announced his entry yesterday, which could further delay a nomination meeting while paperwork and candidate vetting is completed.

Party officials said there were about 200 members when Lake made his announcement, putting candidates in high gear to sell additional memberships.

Stead confirmed the cutoff date to sell memberships is 28 days before the yet-to-be-determined nomination meeting date.

Puhallo and Milobar differed on when they would like the party to fix the nomination.

Puhallo continues to advocate for a meeting before the party’s Nov. 4 convention, arguing it will provide an opportunity for a nominated candidate to meet current and prospective Liberal MLAs as well as party officials.

“There’s a lot to be said for having a nominated candidate at the pre-election convention,” he said.

Grenier told reporters yesterday: “I’m fine either way” between a near or distant nomination meeting date.

He agreed with Puhallo that having a nominated candidate for the convention would be an advantage.

But Milobar doesn’t believe it’s realistic for the party to have candidates vetted and a nomination meeting set in the next six weeks for the riding that stretches north to Valemount.

He said more time will translate into more Liberal memberships as the campaigns vie for supporters.

“We’ll work with whatever they [Liberal party] come up with,” he said. “Obviously, you want to use it as an opportunity to build the party up . . . There’s a lot of time between now and the next election.”

Former Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Kevin Krueger, who lives in Kamloops-South Thompson, said he is aware Milobar and Puhallo have teams signing up members to prepare for the nomination meeting.

In the late 1990s, Kamloops was home to one of the fiercest nomination battles in B.C., when city business leader Al McNair, one-time MLA Claude Richmond, former B.C. Medical Association president Gur Singh and city councillors Joe Leong and Jim Harker contested the race.

Between them, the quintet signed up about 5,000 members for a nomination meeting held at what is now called Sandman Centre, won in a fourth ballot by Richmond.

While no one is expecting those numbers, Krueger said the candidates are well connected and predicts membership will swell.

“They’re very active in signing up members,” he said.