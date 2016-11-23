No Deception — these falls well worth the hike

I learned of Deception Falls from the information centre in 100 Mile House.

I was told they were named due to the deceptive nature of the trail leading to them.

The 0.8-kilometre, 20-minute one-way trail is a narrow path heading uphill, hidden under a forest cover.

You are walking uphill the entire time, but your eyes trick you into thinking it’s a flat path. Your lungs, however, are fully aware of the constant incline.

When you reach the cliff’s edge, a fence provides a barrier between you and the large drop. From there, you can safely view the falls.

Continue on the trail along the fence. When it ends, you come to a great viewpoint. From there, you see the falls at a closer distance.

It takes an hour to get to Deception Falls from 100 Mile House.

The road is both paved and gravel and eventually narrows to a single-lane dirt road.

On the way back, we accidentally ended up on Bridge Lake Road and took the Yellowhead Highway back to Kamloops, which made for a great circle-route drive.

HOW TO GET THERE — From 100 Mile House, travel north for one kilometre. Turn right on Canim-Hendrix Road. Continue past Forest Grove, following the signs to Mahood Lake. Watch for the gravel 8100 Road leading to Wells Gray Park. Enter the park and drive past the campground. Continue driving to the trailhead that is on the left. There is a small sign at the trailhead. Park on the side of the road.

Teresa Cline is a local outdoors enthusiast whose website and books open up a world of day-trip possibilities. Find her online

at teresathetraveler.ca.