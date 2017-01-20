No diesel detected in water, but Vavenby residents remain under ‘do not use’ order

No diesel detected in water, but Vavenby residents remain under ‘do not...

Preliminary draft results of water samples taken from the Vavenby water system on Wednesday indicate no detectable petroleum hydrocarbons.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, the findings mean there has not been any detection of diesel in the Vavenby water system.

The Interior Health Authority slapped a “do not use” order on the community’s drinking water system following a Jan. 16 crash upstream of the community, near Avola, when a semi-trailer unit ended up in the North Thompson River and released about 800 litres of diesel fuel.

Avola is on Highway 5 North, about two hours north of Kamloops and about 40 minutes north of Clearwater.

The water samples used for the tests were taken at the water intake, at the stand pipe by the mill and at the reservoir. Water samples will continue to be taken and monitored over the coming days and users will continue to receive updated information on sample results.

The Vavenby Water System remains under the “do not use” order until further notice from the IHA.

The TNRD continues to provide Vavenby residents with bottled water. Until further notice, residents can go to the Vavenby Fire Hall between noon and 7 p.m. to receive eight litres of water per person, per day.

RELATED STORIES: