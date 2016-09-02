No free market tooth fairy to straighten things out

Editor:

Ever since Jordan Bateman won one in the Vancouver TransLink affair, he’s been strutting around like a weasel who just cleaned out the henhouse.

As one of the Vancouver Sun’s best writers Stephen Hume asked, “Just who, or what, is Jordan Bateman and the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation?”

Hume went on, saying, this group is very small but, like the Fraser, Frontier, MacDonald – Baurer, CD Howe, they appear to have influence far beyond their actual size.

Funded by big corporation and big business, they generally are into big tax breaks for the needy rich, deregulation and, of course, austerity for the peasants.

No matter how disastrous these policies have been, and continue to be, these so-called free market distortions of Adam Smith’s Wealth of Nations will continue to be pushed to their fullest.

I’ve already dealt with the short sightedness of the Chamber of Commerce, Board of Trade gang. So, to restate, expanding the CPP would put more money into the hands of the older citizens which in turn, would mean more for the very pockets of small business and the Chamber of Commerce gang, who so vehemently oppose any expansion to the CPP. Or a raise in the minimum wage.

When is the right going to learn the lesson the left had to after the fall of the Berlin Wall?

Any attempt to run things based on ideology is bound to fail. Look at the banking crisis of 2007 to 2008, the great corporate scandals, Enron, et al or, if one wants to go back far enough, the Savings and Loan mess.

It all happened because someone imagined there was some free market tooth fairy to straighten things out no matter how badly one messed up.

The small business-Chamber of Commerce just keeps soldiering on, taking advice from such sources as those climate change lemurs at the Fraser Institute or this minuscule, (as Stephen Hume pointed out), gang the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation.

Insanity is best defined by doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result — Albert Einstein. Repeating the same thing over and over is in that same category. But, that’s exactly what Bateman and the Taxpayers are very good at.

Dennis Peacock, Clearwater, B.C.