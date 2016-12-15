No information on reform

Editor:

Re: KTW’s editorial of Nov. 29 (‘Trudeau’s vow may be hollow’):

You have acknowledged the issue of electoral reform. You have challenged Minister of Democratic Institutions Maryam Monsef to honour a campaign promise. Congratulations and thank you.

Monsef suggests there is no broad consensus for reform among the people. Well, there has been no broad offering of information, explanation, dialogue or advocacy for reform.

Obviously, the people are not going to agree to something about which they do not know or understand.

A role of the media outlets is to inform. And, to clarify, your informing role should be in the interest of your readers (as in voters).

Will Kamloops This Week accept a challenge to fulfill your role to inform, perhaps even explain, give opportunity for dialogue and offer a means for advocacy?

Ray Jones

Kamloops