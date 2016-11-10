No jail time for assaulting cab driver

A passenger who assaulted an unsuspecting cabbie has escaped a jail sentence after a provincial court judge ruled societal condemnation does not require a stay at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

Kyle Martin Ferguson was convicted of assault for the incident that occurred in January. He said during sentencing he doesn’t remember what happened during the early-morning assault.

Following trial, judge Stella Frame found Ferguson punched cabbie Marty Tazelaar, who was substituting for a regular driver as a favour.

The sentencing judge said she found Ferguson’s behaviour during the incident “peculiar and disturbing” — including with Mounties who arrested him.

Crown prosecutor Frank Caputo asked for 21 days in jail, arguing cabbies are vulnerable people. He also noted an incident in August in Kamloops in which a cabbie was stabbed by a fare.

“When it involves a vulnerable person like a cabbie or bus driver, it’s an aggravating factor,” Caputo said.

Marshall Putnam, the articling student who represented Ferguson, asked for a conditional discharge with a period of probation. A criminal record, he said, would cause the chef who works three jobs at times to lose his employment at a casino.

The 29-year old supports two children and a spouse.

Putnam presented a series of letters from people who vouched for Ferguson’s character. He has no criminal record and has since stopped drinking alcohol.

“The only reason I pleaded not guilty is because I don’t remember anything about that night,” Ferguson told Frame. “I’m still trying to comprehend what I did.”

Frame said she needed to consider both societal condemnation for an attack on a vulnerable person weighed against Ferguson’s future and his family life. He told her he would lose his job and home if he could no longer work at the casino.

Frame gave Ferguson a conditional discharge, meaning he will escape a criminal record. But she also imposed 18 months of probation, including 60 days of house arrest.

During that probation, Ferguson cannot hail a Kami cab and cannot drink alcohol.