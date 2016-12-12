No jail time for Kamloops man after eighth impaired-driving conviction

A Kamloops man with seven prior convictions for impaired driving has avoided jail after pleading guilty to his eighth charge.

Douglas Anderson was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Monday to a nine-month conditional sentence, including four months of house arrest.

Court heard the 64-year-old was busted driving drunk on Aug. 23, 2015, when a friend of a friend called police after Anderson drove away from a social gathering where he had been drinking.

Police eventually tracked his vehicle down on a stretch of Chilcotin Way on the Tk’emlups Indian Band reserve. When an officer attempted to stop Anderson, he sped away.

“He was driving directly toward the police vehicle and, at the last minute, he swerved and drove around the police vehicle,” Crown prosecutor Andrew Duncan said.

Police found Anderson walking away from his Pontiac Sunfire a short time later. He had crashed into a fence.

In addition to a charge of impaired driving, Anderson also pleaded guilty to driving while prohibited. He was on a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition at the time of his arrest.

Anderson’s criminal record, which includes a dozen criminal-driving convictions, dates back to 1974. His last impaired driving conviction came 10 years ago in Alberta.

“Mr. Anderson has struggled with alcohol is entire life,” defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen said. “Since this incident, he’s made it an absolute priority in his life to stay sober.”

In court, Anderson acknowledged his mistake.

“I was struggling hard to not get into this position again,” he said. “I relapsed.”

In addition to the conditional-sentence order, Anderson was also ordered to pay more than $1,500 in fines and banned from driving for two years.