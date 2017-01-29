No need for more meetings at Ajax

Editor:

Re: KTW’s Jan. 24 article about the discussions between the City of Kamloops and mine proponent KGHM Ajax (‘Kamloops council adds another meeting before getting to ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Ajax mine‘):

Enough meetings already. This application process and its review is in the pause/stop mode until the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office (BCEAO) gets back to KGHM.

No amount of locally scheduled meetings is going to change that bottom line.

There are no other findings to know or report back on until the applicant hears back from the BCEAO.

Another meeting? For what? it’s a waste of council’s time.

Les Evens

Kamloops