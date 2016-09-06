No, photo will not offer legal protection if smashing window to save pet

No, photo will not offer legal protection if smashing window to save...

Taking a photo of a dog in a hot car before smashing a window to rescue it won’t protect you from legal issues, according to the City of Kamloops.

Community safety manager Jon Wilson said despite what some Facebook posts might suggest, a photo won’t protect you from facing charges of unlawful entry into a vehicle or being liable for damages.

Wilson said SPCA officers and police are able to break into a vehicle to retrieve an animal in critical distress — essentially near death — but members of the public should focus on calling the authorities and finding the owner of the vehicle as quickly as possible.

To report a pet in distress, call bylaw enforcement at 250-828-3409 or the Kamloops RCMP at 250-838-3000.