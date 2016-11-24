No plans for student housing at The Reach – yet

Affordable housing for students might not be part of the university village project at Thompson Rivers University now — but that doesn’t mean it won’t be at some time.

Reacting to media reports the project won’t have student housing, TRU Community Trust CEO Finlay Sinclair said that information is incorrect.

“We’re not a normal developer,” Sinclair said of the project, known as The Reach. “We are building something that will happen over about 30 years. We’re not targeting this much of this and that much of that. We may put out [a request for proposal (RFP)] for student housing but right now, we are concentrating on our first project.”

Chantelle Stone, the trust’s marketing and communications manager, said the goal is to have ground broken for construction by next spring.

Responses to the first RFP to develop land on University Drive to the north of the Old Main Building were received earlier this month and are being reviewed.

That first phase would see about 90,000 square feet of residential and market condominium housing built. Eventually, it’s anticipated there will be three-million square feet of residential space, 40,000 square feet of office space and 78,000 square feet of retail space developed, along with other potential amenities.

“But if you ask me, ‘Will we be building a restaurant?’ I don’t know right now’,” Sinclair said.

The trust has to conform with the university’s master plan, released in 2013. It lists its first key priority as developing student housing, amenities and shopping opportunities. It goes on to identify land just south of the Campus Commons as one designated for mixed-use academic, a description that also includes “intermingling between retail uses, academic spaces and student housing.

“ . . . The capacity for more student housing on campus will improve academic engagement, reduce commuting and improve personal safety by having more people and eyes on pathways within a pedestrian friendly campus. More student residents will provide a critical population mass to support a greater variety of academic and personal services operating with longer hours on campus. Providing a greater variety of housing types recognizes the increasing diversity of students.”

TRU has about 1,200 student-housing units.

According to TRU media relations and communications manager Diana Skoglund, there are still some empty units between the three buildings that provide them — Upper College Heights, the Residence and Conference Centre and McGill Residence.

A committee has started to develop a list of new capital-works projects on campus, she said, one that “may well decide more student housing is needed” as it sets a priority list of potential projects in coming years.

While the trust responsible for creating The Reach village has about 90 acres of TRU land, Skoglund said the university owns more land that could accommodate new buildings, be they academic, research or housing.

Sinclair said the best way to look at it is that the trust is charged with creating a multi-generational community.

“We’re trying to build a community for everybody,” Sinclair said.

After the next phase, Stone said, development is expected to take place on the land at the corner of McGill Road and Summit Drive.

Reaching far and wide

The community project Thompson Rivers University hopes to start building by next spring has attracted attention from outside the province. Western Investor, a publication that focuses on commercial real estate, franchising and business opportunities in Western Canada, has Kamloops at the top of its list of communities that hold the most potential for real-estate returns.

It calls The Reach at TRU “the largest such opportunity in the region.”

Editor Frank O’Brien wrote of Kamloops, poised for an economic breakout next year.

“With a diversified economy, relative proximity to Metro Vancouver and world-class skiing, lakes and golf, it is also a central transportation hub with three regional highways and two rail lines,” O’Brien wrote. “House prices are lower than the Canadian average and about a third of those in the Lower Mainland. The Kamloops rental vacancy rate is tightening, yet investment condominiums can be found for less than $200,000.”

TRU’s university village plan is a long-term project over several decades to create a community on 90 acres, one that could see up to three-million square feet of residential options. Rounding out Western Investor’s top five communities that hold the most potential for real-estate returns are Coquitlam, St. Albert — the only Alberta city on the list — Terrace and Nanaimo.