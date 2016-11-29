No provincials for Titans

The senior girls’ volleyball season is over for the South Kamloops Titans.

Playing in the AAA Wild Card Tournament in Richmond on the weekend, the Titans went 1-1 to finish their 2016 season.

South Kam opened the tournament with a win against the host Hugh McRoberts Strikers, 25-16 and 25-17, but fell to the Mark R. Isfeld Ice, 25-23 and 25-19.

The Ice, of Courtenay, went on to win the tournament and earn the final berth at the 2016 AAA B.C. Girls’ High School Volleyball Provincial Championships.

Earlier this month, the Titans lost to the W.L. Seaton Sonics in the championship final of the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls’ AAA Volleyball Championship.