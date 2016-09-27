No reasonable argument supporting vigilantes

Editor:

I find it disgusting this paper would offer a poll: “Do you support vigilante work by organizations such as Creep Catchers or Creep Hunters?”

We all know there are goons in any culture who will advocate this sort of approach.

There is no reasonable argument supporting this process — it belongs in the same category as torture and genocide.

Perhaps those who agree with the vigilante approach should consider joining forces with a little group in the Middle East known as Daesh.

Erik Nelson

Kamloops