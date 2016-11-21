After the nomination, questions about what happens next at Kamloops council

Mayor Peter Milobar said it’s too early to say who will replace him at Kamloops City Hall.

Both Milobar and fellow MLA candidate Coun. Donovan Cavers — who is running for the B.C. Greens in Kamloops-South Thompson in the

May 9 election — will take leaves of absence from council when the election writ drops.

Milobar expects that leave will be unpaid.

Should either candidate win a seat in the legislature, they could resign their municipal post and trigger a by-election, but that’s not the only option available.

In conversations with KTW, several councillors expressed their desire to avoid another trip to the polls this term, following the city’s unsuccessful arts-centre referendum in November of 2015, which cost about $160,000.

A byelection would have a similar price tag, due to the large number of polling stations preferred by the city and the cost of configuring its electronic voting machines.

While elected officials can’t hold two municipal offices at once, there are no rules prohibiting serving as both MLA and mayor.

When Peter Fassbender was elected MLA in Langley, he took an unpaid leave of absence until enough of his mayoral term had passed that he could resign without triggering a byelection.

Councillors have suggested various options for proceeding after that, from appointing one acting mayor to rotating through the position for the rest of the term.

Milobar said he’s open to whatever council prefers, though serious discussions on the issue haven’t begun.

“You don’t want to presuppose anything. Certainly until Saturday afternoon there was no certainty I was even running in May,” he said.

“I’m sure those discussions will happen, but I want to caution people I’m not trying to take things for granted or be presumptuous.”

In the meantime, Milobar said he’ll give thought to whether provincial MLA candidates should continue to weigh in on the proposed KGHM Ajax mine.

Last week, Milobar faced calls from some residents opposed to the mine to bow out of discussions, due to what letter writers to KTW said was a conflict of interest.

They cite past donations KGHM has made to the B.C. Liberals and the fact the city could be lobbying the provincial government.

“Conflict isn’t based on what your thought is, or perception, or a premonition of what may or may not happen in May,” Milobar said.

“But if it’s a case where people are uncomfortable that people running provincially are still in the room as we’re trying to formulate a position, and if they’re wanting every candidate to step out of the room — myself and Coun. Cavers — then that’s something I would give serious consideration to.”

Cavers believes Milobar should consider stepping away from the city’s negotiating committee, which is in talks with KGHM Ajax over mitigation and compensation.

At this time, though, Cavers does not think other debates on the mine pose the same conflict concern.

“As far as just general discussions on Ajax, I think he and I can both manage to separate the provincial from the municipal,” he said.