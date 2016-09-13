North Shore businesses concerned about safe-injection site in their area

As Kamloops council listens to a presentation from the Interior Health Authority on Tuesday concerning safe-injection sites, a poll has found many North Shore businesses are opposed to such a site being located in their area.

In August, the North Shore Business Association asked businesses: “Would you support or approve of a supervised injection site being located within the North Shore business area, particularly in the Tranquille Market corridor?”

NSBIA executive director Steven Puhallo said 224 businesses responded, with 172 businesses (77 per cent) opposed and 52 businesses (23 per cent) in support.

“We reached out to as many businesses as we were able to over the course of August once we saw the media reports saying this was being considered for Kamloops,” Puhallo said.

“Our business community is very concerned and worried about having a site like this on the North Shore, particularly in the Tranquille Market area.”

“We reviewed the results at our recent board of directors meeting and a lot of questions were raised.” he said. “We’re in discussion with the Interior Health Authority about getting more information on this controversial project. We will be working with them and other advocates around this service to bring information about it to our members.

“Our members’ primary concern is the massing of services like this on the North Shore and what the long-term strategy and game plan is around this form of harm reduction.”

Dr. Silvina Mema, a medical health officer with the IHA, was scheduled to appear before council Tuesday to talk about the health authority’s efforts to deal with the rising number of drug overdoses in the region.

Mema previously told KTW she hopes to see a safe-injection site — where users could take both prescription and street drugs they have obtained in advance under trained medical supervision — opened in the Tournament Capital before the end of the year.

She said Interior Health wants to locate the site alongside an existing service that works with people who could benefit from safe consumption services.

“It would not be a standalone consumption site,” she wrote.